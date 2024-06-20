Ratna Bhandar panel report to be placed before Cabinet: Odisha government

CUTTACK: The state government on Wednesday informed the Orissa High Court that the report submitted by Justice Raghubir Dash Commission on the missing keys of Srimandir Ratna Bhandar will be submitted before the new Cabinet soon.

The government submitted an affidavit stating that the inquiry report has been examined and it has been decided to place it before the new Cabinet. “The inquiry report shall be placed before the Cabinet at the earliest instances,” deputy secretary, Home Soumendra Patra said in the affidavit and sought four months’ time to ‘enable the state government to take further steps on the report as per the Commissions of Inquiry Act, 1952’.

However, the division bench of Chief Justice Chakradhari Sharan Singh and Justice Savitri Ratho posted the matter to after three weeks, expecting the state government to give on affidavit an action taken report on the Commission report till then.

The government had appointed the Justice Raghubir Dash Commission on June 6, 2018 to probe the circumstances under which the keys of the inner chamber of the Ratna Bhandar of Shree Jagannath temple in Puri were reported to be missing two months earlier. The Commission submitted its report to the government on November 29, 2018.