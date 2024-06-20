Ratna Bhandar panel report to be placed before Cabinet: Odisha government

CUTTACK: The state government on Wednesday informed the Orissa High Court that the report submitted by Justice Raghubir Dash Commission on the missing keys of Srimandir Ratna Bhandar will be submitted before the new Cabinet soon.
The government submitted an affidavit stating that the inquiry report has been examined and it has been decided to place it before the new Cabinet. “The inquiry report shall be placed before the Cabinet at the earliest instances,” deputy secretary, Home Soumendra Patra said in the affidavit and sought four months’ time to ‘enable the state government to take further steps on the report as per the Commissions of Inquiry Act, 1952’.
However, the division bench of Chief Justice Chakradhari Sharan Singh and Justice Savitri Ratho posted the matter to after three weeks, expecting the state government to give on affidavit an action taken report on the Commission report till then.
The government had appointed the Justice Raghubir Dash Commission on June 6, 2018 to probe the circumstances under which the keys of the inner chamber of the Ratna Bhandar of Shree Jagannath temple in Puri were reported to be missing two months earlier. The Commission submitted its report to the government on November 29, 2018.
The court was hearing a PIL seeking intervention over compliance of section 3 (4) of the Commissions of Inquiry Act, 1952 regarding the report submitted by the Commission. Dilip Kumar Baral of Puri had filed the petition.
Section 3 (4) of the Act prescribed tabling of the report of a commission constituted under the Act in the state Assembly within six months of submission of the report to the government, together with a memorandum of action taken thereon.
Petitioner counsel Anup Kumar Mohapatra pointed out that on April 25, 2023, the high court had directed the state government to apprise the court of the current status of the report submitted by the Justice Raghubir Dash Commission. But the state government had not complied with the order, Mohapatra submitted.
The terms of reference (ToR) of the Commission was to probe the sequence of events and circumstances leading to the reported non-availability of keys of the inner chamber of the Ratna Bhandar, the role, conduct and accountability of individuals/groups/authorities for the reported non-availability of the keys and any other matter connected with or incidental thereto and measures to be taken to avoid recurrence of such event in future.