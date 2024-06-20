Shree Jagannath temple administration fined Rs 10,000 for non-compliance issued two years back

CUTTACK: The Orissa High Court on Wednesday imposed a fine of Rs 10,000 on Shree Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA) for non-compliance of an order issued more than two years back.

The order was issued on a PIL on the legal validity of amendment of section 16 (2) of the Shri Jagannath Temple Act, 1954. One Dilip Kumar Baral of Puri had filed the petition.

The temple managing committee was given more power by amendment of section 16 (2) of the Act at the cost of undermining the power of the state government. The amendment involved delegation of power under the section which is mandatory in nature. Hence, the amendment defeats the legislative intention behind the provision, the petitioner contended.

Acting on the PIL, the high court had on March 15, 2022 issued notice to the state government and directed it to file counter affidavit indicating specifically the details of the transactions entered pursuant to the amended section. In an interim order, the high court had also said, “All actions taken pursuant to the amendment of section 16 (2) of the Act would be subject to the outcome of the writ petition.”

While the High court was hearing the matter on Wednesday. petitioner counsel Anup Mohapatra pointed out that though SJTA had filed a counter affidavit, the specific direction was not complied with. Non-compliance of the specific order was also pointed out in a rejoinder to the counter affidavit filed on April 18, 2023, he stated.

SJTA counsel Subrat Satapathy admitted the non-compliance and pleaded for grant of time to file an affidavit indicating the details of the transactions entered pursuant to the amendment section.