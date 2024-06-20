Woman urges UP, Odisha Chief Ministers to help trace husband

JEYPORE: A 69-year-old woman of Balda village in Nandapur block of Koraput district has appealed the chief ministers of UP and Odisha to help her trace her husband who went missing during a trip to Varanasi.

Pravati Chalan said her husband Raghunath Chalan (74) went missing in Varanasi on June 7. Pravati, Raghunath and a few others had gone on a trip to Ayodhya and Varanasi in the first week of June. They first visited Ayodhya and then left for Kashi temple in Varanasi from where Raghunath disappeared.

Initially the group searched for Raghunath in the adjoining localities and then lodged an FIR at Luxa police station in Varanasi. They waited for three days hoping for police to trace Raghunath and returned to the village. Later, Raghunath’s son went to Varanasi and searched the localities in the town but could not trace his father.

Parvati appealed UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Majhi to help her to trace her missing husband.

“I appeal both the CMs of UP and Odisha to take my plea seriously and to help me find out my old missing husband as soon as possible,” she appealed with folded hands before mediapersons here.