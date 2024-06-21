BJD and Congress target Odisha government over paddy MSP

BHUBANESWAR: Even as the Centre increased the minimum support price (MSP) for paddy by Rs 117 to Rs 2,300 per quintal for 2024-25 kharif marketing season, the Opposition BJD on Thursday alleged that the BJP has failed to keep its promise to fix the MSP at Rs 3,100 per quintal.

Deputy leader of the Opposition Prasanna Acharya told mediapersons that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had promised that the MSP on paddy will be hiked. “But the MSP was hiked by only Rs 117 per quintal. Do you think that the farmers of Odisha and the country are happy,” he asked.

Stating that the BJD has always demanded that MSP of paddy should be fixed as per the recommendation of the Swaminathan committee report, Acharya said the Centre has so far not implemented it. He said that farmers are incurring loss as the cost of paddy farming has increased.

The Congress also demanded that the MSP of paddy should be fixed as per the recommendation of the Swaminathan committee. Party leader CS Raazen Ekka said as per the BJP’s election manifesto, everybody was expecting that the MSP would be hiked to Rs 3,100 per quintal. “It is now a double-engine government and they should keep their promise,” he added.

BJP MLA Tankadhar Tripathy, however, said that the party has come to power only 15 days back and it will take some time to calculate the cost for implementing the promised MSP. “The paddy farmers will definitely get Rs 3,100 per quintal soon as per the promise of the BJP. Those who were in power earlier have done nothing for the farmers. The promise will be definitely honoured by the BJP government,” he stated.