Odisha aims for timely completion of Bhubaneswar metro, says Krushna Chandra Mohapatra

BHUBANESWAR: The state government will strive to complete the metro project in the Capital City within the fixed timeline, said Housing and Urban Development (H&UD) Minister Dr Krushna Chandra Mohapatra on Thursday.

Chairing a high-level meeting with the H&UD officials, the minister said efforts will be made to complete the metro project within the deadline. Since Bhubaneswar is the state capital, he advised the officials to develop it as a global model.

The officials were also directed to focus on infrastructure and urban development of the entire state. People’s welfare should be emphasised along with development work. Budgeting will be done judiciously without unnecessary expenditure, he said.

The foundation stone for the proposed metro project at Trisulia was laid by former chief minister Naveen Patnaik on January 1 this year.

Odisha government has roped in Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) for the project and also formed Bhubaneswar Metro Rail Corporation (BMRC). The project envisages to connect Biju Patnaik International Airport in Bhubaneswar to Trisulia in Cuttack in the first phase. Taken up at an investment of Rs 6,255 crore, the project is expected to be completed in four years.