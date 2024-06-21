Odisha's Balasore curfew relaxed for longer hours amidst rising commodity prices

BALASORE: The curfew imposed in Balasore town was relaxed for four hours from 7 am to 11 am on Thursday.

During the period, people were allowed to move out and business establishments permitted to open. However, prices of essential commodities skyrocketed in the town owing to artificial shortage.

Meanwhile, the district administration has decided to extend the curfew relaxation by two hours on Friday. The relaxation will be from 6 am to 12 noon.

Balasore collector Ashish Thakare told The New Indian Express that the decision to extend the curfew relaxation hours was taken at a meeting on the day. Apprehending law and order situation and in exercise of powers conferred under section 144 of CrPC, it was decided to extend the curfew in areas under Balasore municipality on both sides of the road from midnight of Thursday to Friday midnight. All entry points to OT Road shall remain closed. However, the relaxation in curfew will be for 6 hours on Friday.