Odisha's Balasore curfew relaxed for longer hours amidst rising commodity prices

BALASORE: The curfew imposed in Balasore town was relaxed for four hours from 7 am to 11 am on Thursday.
During the period, people were allowed to move out and business establishments permitted to open. However, prices of essential commodities skyrocketed in the town owing to artificial shortage.
Meanwhile, the district administration has decided to extend the curfew relaxation by two hours on Friday. The relaxation will be from 6 am to 12 noon.
Balasore collector Ashish Thakare told The New Indian Express that the decision to extend the curfew relaxation hours was taken at a meeting on the day. Apprehending law and order situation and in exercise of powers conferred under section 144 of CrPC, it was decided to extend the curfew in areas under Balasore municipality on both sides of the road from midnight of Thursday to Friday midnight. All entry points to OT Road shall remain closed. However, the relaxation in curfew will be for 6 hours on Friday.
No person is allowed to leave his/her home or move on foot or by vehicle or travel or stand or roam on any road or public place except for emergencies during the curfew hours. As a precautionary measure, schools, anganwadis and colleges shall remain closed until Friday. The restrictions are not applicable for those tasked with ensuring law and order, emergency and municipal services including executive magistrates, police personnel, health, electricity, PHD and government officials.
Meanwhile, the curfew in the town, in force for the last few days has been causing inconvenience to locals. Satyabrata Roul, a native of Math Sahi in Motiganj within Balasore Town police limits, who owns a Jan Seva Kendra said the ban on internet has hit his business hard. “I earned Rs 2,000 to Rs 3,000 daily and now my shop is closed since Monday,” he rued.
Satyabrata said the administration is justified in imposing restrictions to ensure the situation does not deteriorate but the ban on internet comes as a jolt for businessmen like him. Locals also rued hike in prices of essential commodities.