International Yoga Day celebrated across Odisha

PURI: The International Day of Yoga on the theme ‘Yoga for self and society’ was celebrated across the state on Friday.

In Puri, deputy chief minister Pravati Parida attended the event at Konark. She said a yoga centre will be constructed at Konark for tourists soon. “Tourism department officials have been directed to chalk out a plan for the project,” she said. Puri MP Sambit Patra, ITBP personnel and officials of Puri district administration along with members of SHGs, youth organisations and women attended the event.

In Sundargarh, Union Minister for Tribal Affairs Jual Oram attended an event organised at Birsa Munda International Hockey Stadium in Rourkela by state Sports and Youth Services department. Jual said yoga has united the entire world in a single thread and exhorted all to integrate it into their daily routine for a healthy mind and body. He also thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for getting the ancient practice of Bharat recognised as International Yoga Day by the UNGA. Among others Rourkela ADM and Rourkela Municipal Corporation commissioner Ashutosh Kulkarni attended the event. The day was also celebrated at Rourkela Steel Plant.

In Jajpur, Minister of Handloom, Textiles and Handicrafts Pradeep Bal Samanta participated in a district-level yoga session organised at Biju Patnaik Indoor Stadium in Jajpur town. Bal Samanta performed various asanas and addressed the gathering emphasising the role of yoga in promoting mental well-being. Jajpur MP Rabi Narayan Behera along with PRI members, students and bureaucrats participated in the event.