Odisha government extends Hockey India sponsorship till 2036

BHUBANESWAR: Reaffirming the state’s commitment to development of hockey in the country, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Friday announced that the newly-elected BJP government in Odisha will extend its support to Hockey India for another three years till 2036.
The earlier government under former chief minister Naveen Patnaik had been a key promoter of Indian hockey and been sponsoring the national men’s and women’s teams since 2018. The sponsorship deal was last year extended by 10 years till 2033. The government had committed Rs 434.12 crore through its public sector enterprise Odisha Mining Company for the purpose.
Meeting a delegation of Hockey India led by its president and Indian hockey legend Dilip Tirkey, Majhi assured government’s continued support and assistance to advancement of the sport in the state. “ 2036 is a landmark year and holds special significance for Odisha as it marks the centenary of its establishment as a separate state in 1936. The state will extend its sponsorship to Hockey India by another three years,” he said.
Minister of state for Sports and Youth Services Suryabanshi Suraj said, “Hockey is an integral part of the people of Odisha. Respecting people’s sentiments, the chief minister took the decision of extending the sponsorship to Hockey India.’’
Speaking about the meeting and their partnership with the Odisha government, Tirkey said, “We had a productive meeting with the chief minister and sports minister. We discussed about advancement of the sport and strategies to elevate hockey to new heights. We are thankful to the government of Odisha for its steadfast support and commitment to Indian hockey. This partnership has played a pivotal role in uplifting the sport across our nation.”
Hockey India secretary general Bhola Nath Singh and chief secretary Pradeep Kumar Jena along with Sports department officials were present in the meeting.
Odisha has played a proactive role in backing India hockey both at national and international level in the recent years while dreating worldclass infrastructure and facilities. Along with hosting two back-to-back hockey world cups, it has also organized several international tournaments and leagues. The state government has also built the world’s largest hockey stadium at Rourkela in Sundargarh district - which is famed as the cradle of hockey in India - with over 20,000 seating capacity.