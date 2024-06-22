Odisha government extends Hockey India sponsorship till 2036

The earlier government under former chief minister Naveen Patnaik had been a key promoter of Indian hockey and been sponsoring the national men’s and women’s teams since 2018. The sponsorship deal was last year extended by 10 years till 2033. The government had committed Rs 434.12 crore through its public sector enterprise Odisha Mining Company for the purpose.

Meeting a delegation of Hockey India led by its president and Indian hockey legend Dilip Tirkey, Majhi assured government’s continued support and assistance to advancement of the sport in the state. “ 2036 is a landmark year and holds special significance for Odisha as it marks the centenary of its establishment as a separate state in 1936. The state will extend its sponsorship to Hockey India by another three years,” he said.

Minister of state for Sports and Youth Services Suryabanshi Suraj said, “Hockey is an integral part of the people of Odisha. Respecting people’s sentiments, the chief minister took the decision of extending the sponsorship to Hockey India.’’