Odisha government relieves advisors of their duties

BHUBANESWAR: The state government on Friday decided to relieve the advisors appointed by the previous BJD government in different departments of their duties and responsibilities as they did not contribute to administrative efficiency.
A release issued by the chief minister’s office (CMO) stated that the previous government had appointed advisors to different departments. “As no improvement was marked in implementation of government schemes or efficiency in its operation with the appointment of the advisors, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi has issued the order to relieve them of their duties and responsibilities,” it said.
Official sources said that advisors were appointed to different departments, public sector undertakings and for implementation of different programmes. Some of the advisors in the CMO and corporations had already tendered their resignation after the defeat of the BJD in the Assembly elections.
The BJP, then in the Opposition, had made this an issue as many of the advisors were BJD leaders. A government source said that over 50 advisors still in position were relieved of their responsibilities on the day.