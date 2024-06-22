Online form fill-up for World Skill Centre session starts on June 22

BHUBANESWAR: The online form fill-up process for enrolment in September session of the 2024-25 batch of World Skill Centre (WSC) will start from June 22, informed officials on Friday. The last date for candidates to submit application is August 30.

The applications will be received from students, who have completed two-year ITI course or three-year diploma from any government or private industrial training or polytechnic institute in Odisha, for enrolment to six different courses of the WSC. The advance courses under ‘School of Engineering’ will be for one-year in which candidates will be imparted training on various cutting-edge technology modules to make them industry-ready.

This time, WSC has added a new course ‘Precision Engineering’ under the School of Engineering in which modules like engineering drawing and inspection techniques, engineering process (turning), engineering process, 3D CAD/CAM applications, CNC sheet metal fabrication and grinding will be taught to the trainees. Candidates can apply for enrolment after registering on the WSC website. They can also contact 1800 266 6002 for more information.