Orissa HC demands CMC to detail actions against cow slaughter

CUTTACK: Steps being taken by the Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC) to prohibit and prevent the slaughter of cow and its progeny in the city has come under Orissa High Court scanner.

The division bench of Chief Justice Chakradhari Sharan Singh and Justice Savitri Ratho has directed the CMC to file affidavit on action being taken to enforce the Odisha Prevention of Cow Slaughter Act, 1960 and Rules on June 27.

The court was hearing a PIL filed by Gau Gyan Foundation, a registered society, in 2018. The petition sought the court’s intervention for removal of unauthorised and illegal slaughter houses and for regulation of cow slaughter in accordance with the restrictions stipulated in Odisha Prevention of Cow Slaughter Act, 1960.

In the petition, the foundation also sought the court’s direction to regulate transportation of cows in Cuttack, more particularly in the area of Odia Bazaar of Janta Gali, Hatipokhari and Dewan Bazaar under CMC.

The Odisha Prevention of Cow Slaughter Act, 1960 was brought into force to prohibit and prevent the slaughter of cow and its progeny in the state.