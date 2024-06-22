Orissa HC demands CMC to detail actions against cow slaughter

CUTTACK: Steps being taken by the Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC) to prohibit and prevent the slaughter of cow and its progeny in the city has come under Orissa High Court scanner.
The division bench of Chief Justice Chakradhari Sharan Singh and Justice Savitri Ratho has directed the CMC to file affidavit on action being taken to enforce the Odisha Prevention of Cow Slaughter Act, 1960 and Rules on June 27.
The court was hearing a PIL filed by Gau Gyan Foundation, a registered society, in 2018. The petition sought the court’s intervention for removal of unauthorised and illegal slaughter houses and for regulation of cow slaughter in accordance with the restrictions stipulated in Odisha Prevention of Cow Slaughter Act, 1960.
In the petition, the foundation also sought the court’s direction to regulate transportation of cows in Cuttack, more particularly in the area of Odia Bazaar of Janta Gali, Hatipokhari and Dewan Bazaar under CMC.
The Odisha Prevention of Cow Slaughter Act, 1960 was brought into force to prohibit and prevent the slaughter of cow and its progeny in the state.
In its order, the bench said, “The Commissioner of CMC shall be obliged to file an affidavit stating as to how many certificates have so far been issued in accordance with Section 3 of the Odisha Prevention of Cow Slaughter Act, 1960 and Rule 3 of the Odisha Prevention of Cow Slaughter Rules, 1966.”
As per Section 3 of the Act, the competent authority is expected to issue certificate for slaughter only in cases of cows or bulls that are over the age of 14 years or permanently unfit and unserviceable for the purpose of breeding and any kind of agricultural operation. The competent authority is also expected to ensure that the permanent unfitness or unserviceability has not been caused deliberately.
Accordingly, the bench directed the CMC to come up with records in the affidavit giving details of cases in which the competent authority had certified cows or bulls for slaughter. The matter has been listed on June 27.