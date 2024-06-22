Roar and trumpet: Ganjam-Kandhamal villagers in panic over tiger and jumbo herd

BERHAMPUR: Residents of several villages on Ganjam-Kandhamal border are spending sleepless nights. The villagers, troubled by a herd of 25 elephants, are also worried about the alleged presence of a tiger which they believe is roaming near Ghumusur forest division in Ganjam district for the last over one month.

The tiger allegedly killed three cows including a calf near Buduli village in the last 10 days. Two days back, a cow was killed by an animal at Sahajkhal village. The locals’ belief has been strengthened after they spotted pug marks in several villages.

Forest officials had fixed trap cameras at places where locals complained the tiger was allegedly present but no image of the predator has yet been captured. Locals said the tiger is presently stationed near Bhanjanagar town. Some villagers said they had spotted pug marks at Landeisahi in Bhanjanagar. Residents of Bichuati village near the town also claimed to have heard the roar of the tiger. The Forest department has installed trap cameras near the village.

RCCF SK Swain along with other officials visited the areas. Swain said the pug marks are being examined to ascertain if it is indeed a tiger which is roaming in the area. He said forest personnel are on high alert and there is no need to panic.

On the other hand, an elephant herd from North Ghumusur forest division entered Kalinga forest section in G Udayagiri area of Kandhamal district and has been wreaking havoc by damaging several houses along with mango, jackfruit and banana orchards. After roaming in Kurumingia, Gamuli, Pidikamaha, Padasahi and Retudi villages for four days, the herd headed to Hatimunda village via Gadingia in the wee hours on Friday. A tusker of the herd got separated and sneaked into a mango orchard in Ganjuguda. Locals said the herd entered Kundasahi forest after being chased by residents of Tarabadi village.