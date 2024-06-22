Vote-on-account in July, budget to be delayed in Odisha

BHUBANESWAR: The state government will go for another vote-on-account before presenting the full budget for 2024-25 which is likely to be delayed.
The budget session of the Odisha Assembly is likely to be convened after July 15, but the government will have to make do with another vote-on-account for a few more months as the Central budget would not have been tabled in the Parliament by then, deputy chief minister KV Singh Deo said on Friday.
Singh Deo left for New Delhi to attend the pre-budget consultation and GST council meeting scheduled on Saturday on behalf of Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi.
He said the state will start preparing the budget only after the Central budget is tabled in Parliament. The previous government had placed a vote-on-account for the first four months of 2024-25 financial year because of the elections. The vote-on-account will be in force till July 31 and the state government will have to place another vote-on-account to meet urgent requirements like salary and other matters. The second vote-on-account will be for two to three months and a decision in this regard will be taken by the chief minister, he said.
“We will have to consider the allocations and funds provided by the Centre in its budget under different schemes before preparing our budget. As the Central budget is likely to be placed by the end of July, the state government will place another vote-on-account to defray urgent expenditure like salary and other matters,” he said.
On the demands of the state in the ministerial meeting, Singh Deo said he will disclose it to the media only after attending the meet.
The previous finance minister Bikram Keshari Arukha had presented the vote-on-account of Rs 1,18,000 crore on February 8. The budget outlay for 2024-25 was Rs 2,55,000 crore. The vote-on-account was aimed at meeting the expenditure on establishments and ongoing schemes and projects from April to July 2024.