Vote-on-account in July, budget to be delayed in Odisha

BHUBANESWAR: The state government will go for another vote-on-account before presenting the full budget for 2024-25 which is likely to be delayed.

The budget session of the Odisha Assembly is likely to be convened after July 15, but the government will have to make do with another vote-on-account for a few more months as the Central budget would not have been tabled in the Parliament by then, deputy chief minister KV Singh Deo said on Friday.

Singh Deo left for New Delhi to attend the pre-budget consultation and GST council meeting scheduled on Saturday on behalf of Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi.

He said the state will start preparing the budget only after the Central budget is tabled in Parliament. The previous government had placed a vote-on-account for the first four months of 2024-25 financial year because of the elections. The vote-on-account will be in force till July 31 and the state government will have to place another vote-on-account to meet urgent requirements like salary and other matters. The second vote-on-account will be for two to three months and a decision in this regard will be taken by the chief minister, he said.