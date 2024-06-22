Yoga day celebrated at institutions in Odisha

BHUBANESWAR: International Yoga Day was celebrated at various institutions across the state on Friday.

At AIIMS-Bhubaneswar, a special yoga session themed ‘Yoga for self and society’ was organised by its AYUSH wing at the director’s lawn in collaboration with the NSS unit of the institute.

Executive director of AIIMS Dr Ashutosh Biswas said yoga has a dual role in fostering individual and societal well-being. It unites people and promotes global health and wellness. The institute has been taking steps to promote AYUSH among people and has started yoga at the workplace to reduce stress and workload.

Among others, medical superintendent Dr Dillip Parida and dean Dr PR Mohapatra were present. Similarly at SOA University, students and faculty members observed the yoga day. A large number of overseas students also participated in the event and performed yoga. Eminent neurosurgeon and principal advisor (health sciences) Prof Ashok Kumar Mahapatra spoke on how yoga could help the young generation to become physically and mentally fit and improve concentration.

INS Chilka celebrated the International Day of Yoga with involvement of trainees, ship’s company and their families. Prior to the main event, it conducted a 14-day extensive yoga programme. The sessions were designed to accommodate different skill levels, ensuring that everyone could benefit from the practice of yoga.

Station commander Commodore NP Pradeep highlighted the impact of yoga on personal health. He urged everyone to adopt yoga as a daily practice. The yoga day celebrations reaffirmed the commitment of naval personnel and their families to holistic well-being and unity.