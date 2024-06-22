Yoga’s role crucial in building a new Odisha, says Mohan Charan Majhi

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Friday said yoga has an important role to play in building a ‘new Odisha and healthy Odisha’.
Leading the state-level celebration of 10th International Yoga Day at Kalinga Stadium here, Majhi said, “In today’s stressful world, yoga can help one lead a healthy and balanced life with harmony of the body and mind. It can create a healthy society.”
Majhi performed yoga along with government officials, students and people from all walks of life. “The efforts which have been started to build a healthy society through yoga will continue by further taking it to all levels of the society,” he said.
The chief minister praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the global recognition of yoga as the day is being celebrated in accordance with the United Nations since 2015. “The greatness of yoga has spread all over the world,” Majhi said and urged all to make a resolve to practice yoga everyday for a healthy, happy and balanced life and society.
Taking part in the celebration, Sports and Youth Services minister Suryabanshi Suraj said the state government is not only focusing on the financial health of Odisha, but also the physical and mental health of its people. “Yoga is the simplest way to remain physically and mentally fit and healthy. Our target is to see Odisha a developed state in all aspects by 2036 when the state will be celebrating its 100 years of formation,” he said.
The first BJP government in Odisha celebrated the International Yoga Day in a massive way across the state. Separate events were organised in districts, sub-divisions, municipalities, blocks and other important places. Ministers, MPs and MLAs attended the programmes at locations assigned to them. Deputy Chief Minister KV Singh Deo participated in a event at Kasturba School field at Nayapalli here, while Deputy CM Pravati Parida joined the programme at Konark.
Odisha State Disaster Management Authority (OSDMA) celebrated the day by organising aqua yoga in Bindusagar lake. ODRAF, fire services and police personnel led by international trainer Ashok Kumar Baral performed the aqua yoga. More than 700 NCC cadets from various schools took part in a yoga session organised at DAV school ground in Unit-VIII area of the capital city.