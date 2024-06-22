Yoga’s role crucial in building a new Odisha, says Mohan Charan Majhi

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Friday said yoga has an important role to play in building a ‘new Odisha and healthy Odisha’.

Leading the state-level celebration of 10th International Yoga Day at Kalinga Stadium here, Majhi said, “In today’s stressful world, yoga can help one lead a healthy and balanced life with harmony of the body and mind. It can create a healthy society.”

Majhi performed yoga along with government officials, students and people from all walks of life. “The efforts which have been started to build a healthy society through yoga will continue by further taking it to all levels of the society,” he said.