10 arrested after violent clash at Odisha's Baripada bus stand

Announcing an indefinite agitation in response to the attack, the Mayurbhanj Bus Owners’ Association members said the conflict started when they opposed a bus violating the time schedule at the bus stand. The bus had arrived early and was attempting to leave before its scheduled time, prompting protests from supervisors, drivers and helpers.

In retaliation, the driver, helper, and conductor of the bus, allegedly supported by a politically active owner, summoned over 100 people who attacked the bus staff with sharp weapons.

The mob later attempted to attack president of Baripada Bus Owners’ Association Sunil Kumar Das. He, however, narrowly escaped from the bus terminal and rushed towards an outpost located near the bus stand.

On being informed, a team of police from Baripada town police station rushed to the bus terminal to pacify the matter. Sources said the conflict may have arisen over rivalry between two groups with political affiliations to different major political parties.

Commuters stranded due to bus strike

Baripada: Commuters faced inconvenience starting Friday evening as private bus services in Baripada came to a halt. The disruption followed an indefinite strike called by the bus owners’ association after the violent clash that injured many at the Baripada bus terminal around 8 pm.

Economically sound commuters arranged private vehicles to reach their destinations, while others had to pay extra fares to reach buses stationed outside the town, causing major delays. Three critically injured persons, along with three others who were also hurt, were admitted to hospital.

The association has vowed to continue the strike until the assailants are arrested. They specifically demanded the arrest of three to four persons who allegedly used sharp blades, typically used in cockfighting, to attack the bus staff.