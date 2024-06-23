Gudialbandh residents celebrate early Rath Yatra with unique traditions

While in Puri, the festival spans across several days starting with snana purnima, in Gudialbandh, located nine km from Similipal national park, it is celebrated on a single day since 1987. The day at the village started with conduct of rituals by servitor Mohanta Jogendra ji.

Hundreds of devotees from nearby villages thronged Gudialbandh on the day to pull the chariot which reached Mausima temple in the evening. The homecoming (bahuda) of the Trinity will be conducted on Sunday. Unlike Puri, the deities spend just a night at their aunt’s place.

Jogendra ji said, “I used to go to Puri to see the Rath Yatra. One day I was told by the Lord in my dream that I should build a temple in the village. Owing to acute poverty, I could only construct a hut for the Lord and has been worshipping there since 1987.” Meanwhile, thousands of devotees congregated on the Grand Road at Baripada also considered Dwitiya Srikhetra for the bathing ritual of the Trinity at Haribaldev Jew temple.

The servitors traditionally bathed the Trinity along with Lord Sudarshan with 108 pitchers of holy aromatic water in front of the temple. Jayanta Kumar Tripathy, a servitor said rituals like mangala alati and ‘Gutipahandi’ were traditionally performed in the morning. The Trinity, along with Madanamohana, Sudarshan and Anga Laxmi were then escorted out of the sanctum sanctorum in a ceremonial pahandi to the bathing altar, located at the outer complex of the temple.

The Abakash rituals were performed at 8.30 am. After Sandhya Alati in the evening, the deities were traditionally dressed in Gaja Besha.

Elaborative arrangements had been made by the district police for maintaining order and smooth movement of traffic in the town.