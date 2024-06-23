Odisha government assures High Court of having clear litigation policy

CUTTACK: The state government has assured the Orissa High Court that it would henceforth have a clear litigation policy in place for the redressal of public grievances or while dispensing justice at the level of administration.

Chief Secretary Pradeep Kumar Jena gave the assurance on Thursday while attending court proceedings in a contempt case.

Concerned over a large number of pending contempt petitions, mostly concerning the directions issued by it to the authorities to dispose of the representations, the high court had directed the chief secretary to appear in person and inform as to how he proposed to ensure that such orders are complied with within a time-frame.

Jena assured the court that he would hold a meeting with the secretaries of various departments to ensure the disposal of the representations as soon as possible. He also assured the court that he shall monitor implementation of the orders by the government officials every week.

The high court directed for listing of the case on July 25.

The division bench of Chief Justice Chakradhari Sharan Singh and Justice Savitri Ratho said, “By that date, an affidavit is required to be filed, sworn by the additional chief secretary, department of General Administration and Public Grievance, stating as to in how many cases, such representations have been disposed of, referring to the case number of such contempt matters.”

The latest high court records indicated that as many as 10,643 contempt cases are pending as on June 20, 2024.