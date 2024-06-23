Odisha: Man’s body found, son’s role suspected

BALASORE: A 60-year-old man’s body was found buried in Garasang village within Simulia police limits of Balasore district. Police suspect the deceased’s son may have been behind the incident.

The body of Pravakar Behera (60) was exhumed by police in presence of Khaira additional tehsildar Sandeep Subhadarshan Dhal and IIC Swarnalata Minj on the day. Pravakar’s son, Ramesh (44) is absconding and efforts are on to trace him.

Sources said Pravakar and his wife Champa (55) went missing on June 18. Ramesh, an alcoholic, was at loggerheads with his parents over selling their house. His attempts to do so did not bear fruit.

Ramesh’s sister Mamata Mallick smelled foulplay after her parents went missing and did not pick up calls. She also tried to contact Ramesh but in vain. A few villagers saw some dogs barking at a spot in the village on Friday following which Mamata rushed to the police station and filed a missing persons complaint. Police swung into action and dug up the spot along with a scientific team only to find Pravakar’s body. Some salt was poured over the body probably to fasten the process of decomposition.

Sarpanch of Garasang panchayat Rajendra Das said the couple was in a dispute with their son over sale of the house where they lived. He said Ramesh must have killed Pravakar in an inebriated state. Police said while Ramesh and his wife are missing, the whereabouts of Champa is not yet known. Pravakar’s body has been sent for postmortem and the cause of his death can be ascertained after the report is received. Investigation into the matter is on.