Odisha seeks funds for Subhadra Yojana

BHUBANESWAR : With the ‘double-engine’ government taking helm of Odisha, the new BJP government on Saturday presented a long list of demands before the Centre.

Attending the pre-budget meeting and GST council meeting chaired by Union Finance Minister Niramala Sitharaman at New Delhi, Deputy Chief Minister KV Singh Deo has put forth the demand for a second AIIMS in the state at Sambalpur along with higher allocations for several sectors.

The deputy CM has also sought partial funding from the Centre to implement the Subhadra scheme, a major party promise during the just concluded elections. “The state government is in the process of rolling out Subhadra Yojana, under which every woman will receive a voucher of Rs 50,000 to be encashed over a period of two years. This is an innovative initiative aimed at empowering women and enhancing entrepreneurship among women,” he said.

On the establishment of AIIMS at Sambalpur, Singh Deo said AIIMS-Bhubaneswar is catering to the healthcare needs of coastal Odisha and neighbouring states and a second AIIMS is needed to cater to western part of Odisha in view of the patient load in the medical colleges and hospitals there.

Stating that Viksit Odisha is going to play a crucial role of the growth engine in line with the vision of Viksit Bharat by 2047, he urged the Finance Minister that some issues specific to the economy and finances of Odisha be addressed through appropriate measures in the ensuing Union Budget, 2024-25. The state government has demanded the provisioning of special schemes in the Union budget to promote industries in tribal and rural areas of western and southern Odisha besides dedicated funding for infrastructure development and skill training infrastructure in these regions.

Apart from the allocation of funds for 5 lakh houses under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY) in 2024-25, Singh Deo called for expeditious completion of the 348-km coastal highway project under Bharatmala Pariyojana, the 111-km Odisha Capital Region Ring Road (CRRR) and other NH projects.