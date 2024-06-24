Artisans race against time to complete Rath Yatra chariot work

KENDRAPARA: Even as around two weeks are left for Rath Yatra, construction of the 65 feet high chariot for the car festival of Baladevjew temple also known as Tulasi Khetra was delayed by over a month due to delay in procurement of wood.

While construction works of the three chariots in Srikhetra at Puri started on the auspicious day of Akshaya Tritiya on May 10, work on the one for Tulasi Khetra started on June 20 after 416 cubic feet of Sal timber was procured from Keonjhar forest division. “The chariot building work has been delayed by more than a month due to the delay in arrival of Sal wood from Keonjhar. We are using old timber to build some portions of the chariot, said executive officer of Baladevjew temple, Balabhadra Patri.

Around 50 carpenters are busy constructing the chariot on a war footing. They are determined to complete the work before Rath Yatra on July 7, he said. Saroj Moharana ( 55) is an expert carpenter with three decades of experience of chariot making.

“ I learnt the art of making chariot from my father Nagentra and grandfather Chittaranjan. My two sons are involved in chariot building work,” he said.