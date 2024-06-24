Cash stolen from Jeypiore temple in Odisha, jewellery left untouched

JEYPORE: Miscreants late on Saturday night broke into Bhagabati temple at Rajnagar locality in Jeypore and decamped with cash from its hundi (donation box).

Sources said priests of the temple before conducting the daily rituals on Sunday found the hundi missing. While the hundi was found at the back of the temple, the cash in it was missing while some silver ornaments were left untouched. During the investigation, police found the miscreants had switched off the CCTVs installed around the shrine. It was also ascertained that the crime was committed at around 2.41 am.

Besides, it was found that the criminals had entered the temple by breaking its side door as the main gate was locked as usual. What baffled the investigating officials and temple management personnel is that the precious ornaments of Goddess Bhagabati were left untouched.

Sources said the hundi had not been opened for over eight months by the management due to which the exact amount of cash stolen from it has not been ascertained.

Jeypore Town IIC RR Dalei said temple personnel are being questioned as part of the investigation. “The culprits had switched off the CCTVs around the temple and some pipelines in the shrine were damaged. However, only cash is missing from the hundi while other ornaments and coins are intact,” he said.