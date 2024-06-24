Curfew eased in Balasore, schools and colleges to reopen on June 24

BALASORE: The Balasore administration has announced a temporary relaxation of the curfew in two police station areas within the municipality, allowing pre-schools, schools, and colleges to reopen on Monday.

The curfew was imposed to control the situation following a clash between two groups over animal slaughter in Patrapada, Sunhat area on June 17. After a meeting on Sunday evening with police officials, district collector Ashish Thakare decided to relax the curfew to benefit the general public. However, the curfew in the Sahadevkhunta police station area will be enforced from midnight Sunday to 12 midnight Monday, with a relaxation from 5 am to 9 pm. Similarly, the curfew in the Balasore town police station area will also be enforced during the same period, with relaxation from 5 am to 2 pm.

All entry points to OT road will remain closed as a precautionary measure. The schools, anganwadi centres and colleges will resume normal operations on Monday.