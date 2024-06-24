Naveen Patnaik urges party workers to unite, strengthen BJD amid political unrest

He gave this statement while meeting party workers from Ganjam, his home district, where BJD has drawn a blank except the lone Assembly seat of Hinjili.

The statement of the former chief minister has come amid the growing discontentment among party leaders and workers due to delay in forming the committee to fix responsibility of the poll debacle. While informally meeting newly-elected party MLAs a day after the election results were out, Naveen had announced that a committee will be formed to find out the reasons behind the debacle.

A senior party leader told this paper that formation of the committee has been delayed as it is yet to be decided who would be the members. The statement was meant to placate party leaders as there is a growing unrest among the BJD rank and file.

Though the party is not being run according to the old system now, a new apparatus is yet to take over. After the legislature party meeting, the former chief minister is expected to go for organisational restructuring of the party. But it will take some time, he added.