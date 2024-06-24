Sambalpur municipal corporation targets to cover 8,000 stray dogs in five years

SAMBALPUR: After a delay of nearly eight months, the Sambalpur Municipal Corporation (SMC) has taken up a comprehensive stray dog sterilisation drive, aiming to sterilise all stray dogs in the city over the next five years.

The drive was initiated first in the city during 2015-16 during which around 288 dogs were sterilised. Subsequently, 414 dogs were sterilised in 2016-17, 429 in 2017-18, 274 in 2018-19, 358 in 2019-20, 256 in 2020-21, 142 in 2021-22, 160 in 2022-23 and 193 till July 2023.

However after that, the drive was halted due to a stay order by Orissa High Court following a PIL which claimed the state government had been undertaking dog sterilisation without a monitoring committee. Subsequently, the Supreme Court issued directive to all the states to constitute a state-level monitoring committee for the Animal Birth Control (ABC) programme.

The stay was eventually lifted in February this year and the drive resumed from April and till date, 229 dogs have been sterilised. The SMC is now intensifying the drive with a target to sterilise around 8,000 stray dogs in the next five years.

On an average 120 dogs will have to be sterilised per month, that is 1,400 to 1,500 operations within a year to achieve the target within the deadline. And while the surgery is performed on dogs aged between five and six years, the authorities have assessed that all the dogs would have reached the required age by the time they are sterilised.

SMC commissioner, Vedbhusan said, the purpose is not to eradicate the stray dogs, but to reduce the number. “In the previous years, the figure had never crossed 500 mark. In the last two months, we worked on strengthening the manpower and increasing the number of operations”, he informed.

UPCOMING PLANS