SHGs to plant 2.5 crore saplings in Odisha: Pravati Parida

BHUBANESWAR: In a bid to improve the state’s green cover, the Mission Shakti department on Sunday pledged to take up plantation of 2.5 crore saplings through its women self-help group (SHG) members and leaders under ‘Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam’ drive.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had launched the green campaign on June 5 to mark the World Environment Day. Under the campaign, the Centre plans to take up the plantation of millions of trees across the country.

Launching the initiative on the campus of Mission Shakti Bhawan here, Deputy Chief Minister Pravati Parida said though planned to be implemented on a massive scale, the plantation drive will be undertaken without putting any major burden on the exchequer.

Parida, who also holds the Mission Shakti portfolio, highlighted the need for community involvement in environmental sustainability. “By planting a tree in the name of our mother, we will not only be contributing in reviving our planet but also creating a positive mindset among the next generation towards nurturing and respecting nature as one respects one’s mother,” she said.

Parida further informed that the SHG members and leaders have pledged to plant 2.5 crore saplings in campaign mode. She also spoke about the socio-economic revolution that Mission Shakti has brought in the state and hoped that its stakeholders will make the ‘Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam’ drive a huge success.

On the occasion, the minister planted a ‘Baula’ sapling. She also chaired a meeting of the leaders and community support staff of Mission Shakti district and block federations urging them to take up the campaign across the state and contribute to this noble cause.

The tree plantation would be undertaken within a fixed time-frame. A report on the implementation and progress of the campaign will be submitted to the prime minister, she said.