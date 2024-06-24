Was offered minister post in BJD govt, mining lease to stop fight against mafia, says Odisha CM

“I have been fighting against the BJD government since 2019. As I exposed their black deeds in the Assembly, they offered me a ministerial berth and mining lease. The BJP has been constantly fighting against the mining mafia. Now, the people of Odisha have elected me as chief minister. I will do justice to them,” the CM asserted.

Addressing a public meeting at Keonjhar stadium after a grand reception and roadshow, he alleged that the organised loot of minerals from the district was facilitated by a handful of non-Odias who were controlling the administration of previous government. “All the mineral looters are under my close watch. I will spare none of them, all will be sent to jail,” he said.

On his arrival in the district, Majhi visited the Ghatagaon High School where he interacted with the public. Soon after, he proceeded to the Maa Tarini temple in a procession to pay obeisance to the deity.

Maa Tarini shrine to get addl Rs 50 crore: Majhi

Taking everyone by surprise, Majhi bought puja materials from a shop outside the temple and in a casual chit-chat, asked shop-owner Adhir Das about his well-being. He also offered floral tributes at the statue of noted social worker Bhimsen Rout and erstwhile ruler Raja Gobinda Bhanja on the temple premises.

After offering his prayers, Majhi announced an additional financial assistance of Rs 50 crore for the development and beautification of shrine. “The projects undertaken for the development of Maa Tarini temple with Rs 50 crore sanctioned earlier will not be adequate. Hence, the state government will provide additional Rs 50 crore for further improvement of the temple corridor,” he said.

Assuring Ghatagaon will be accorded a special tourism destination status, the chief minister said his government will request the Centre to place it on the national tourism map.

Speaking to mediapersons, Majhi said that he hails from a poor background and understands the problems of the common people. There was a big barrier between people and the previous chief minister. They are now approaching me in large numbers as I want to break that barrier.

Before attending the meeting at Keonjhar stadium, the chief minister held a roadshow after offering prayer at the local Baladevjew temple. He is scheduled to visit his native village Raikala on Monday where he will be given a traditional welcome by the villagers. He will also attend a public meeting at Jhumpura.