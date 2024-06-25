Conjoined twin Jaga doing well, keen to study

PHULBANI: Conjoined twin Jaga, who was separated from Kalia in a marathon surgery at AIIMS-New Delhi in 2017, has demonstrated exceptional progress in his recovery.

The nine-year-old is in good health, active and has expressed desire to pursue school education just like any other child of his age. His mother, Pushpanjali Kanhar recently held discussions with officials of the district administration who advised her to take a house on rent near a school so that Jaga can study there. However, Puspanjali and her husband Bhuyan said they would not be able to afford the rent.

Puspanjali said she has appealed the district administration to provide them financial aid so that Jaga can pursue his education. However, Dr Bijay Kumar Panda (ADMO), who is attending to Jaga said the boy has not fully healed and still needs another surgery to fill the gap in his skull.

Once the surgery is completed, he is expected to make a full recovery. The doctors at AIIMS will determine the timing and specifics of the surgery, he said.

In 2017, Jaga and Kalia underwent a ground-breaking surgical separation at AIIMS, New Delhi. After leaving the hospital in September 2019, they continued to receive care from a team of specialists at SCB medical college and hospital in Cuttack. But, Kalia died of septicaemia on November 25, 2020.

Following Kalia’s death, Jaga’s health improved significantly, and he was discharged from SCB medical college and hospital on March 23, 2021.