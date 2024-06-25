Heavy rains to lash parts of Odisha for 3 days

BHUBANESWAR: With monsoon setting in, several parts of Odisha, particularly the southern and western districts, are likely to receive heavy rainfall for three days, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Monday.

“A cyclonic circulation may form and enhance the rainfall activity in Odisha. Light to moderate rainfall or thundershower is likely to occur at many places in the state between Wednesday and Sunday,” said director of Bhubaneswar Meteorological Centre Manorama Mohanty.

The met office has issued heavy rainfall warnings for one or two places in Mayurbhanj, Keonjhar, Gajapati, Kandhamal, Rayagada, Kalahandi and Koraput districts on Wednesday. Similarly, heavy rainfall is likely to occur at Ganjam, Rayagada, Koraput, Kandhamal, Kalahandi, Balangir, Nuapada and Bargarh on Thursday.

Weather experts said the anticipated cyclonic circulation may strengthen the monsoon and bring down the rainfall deficit in the state. Odisha has received 41 per cent deficit rains between June 1 and 24. At least four districts - Puri, Mayurbhanj, Balasore and Balangir - are in the large deficient category. While 20 other districts received deficit rainfall, only six recorded normal rains during the period.