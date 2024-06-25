Net restored, curfew relaxed in Balasore town

BALASORE: Internet services were restored in Balasore town after a week much to the relief of its residents.

The services were curtailed in the town after a clash between two groups over animal sacrifice in Patrapada under Sunhat locality of Balasore municipality. The district administration on Monday decided to continue the curfew within Town police limits till Tuesday midnight with relaxation from 5 am to 5 pm.

Similarly, the curfew will continue till June 25 midnight with relaxation from 5 am to 9 pm within Sahadevkhunta police limits in the town. Educational institutions, both government and private, will be allowed to open in these two police station areas.

Balasore collector Ashish Thakare said all commercial establishments shall remain open during the curfew relaxation hours for people to avail essential services. However, the curfew restrictions shall not apply to those tasked with law and order, emergency and municipal services duties including executive magistrate, police personnel, health, electricity, PHD and government machinery related duties or other officers authorised as per norms.