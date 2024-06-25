No equal opportunities for PwDs in Odisha government offices yet

BHUBANESWAR: Eight years back when the Rights of Persons with Disabilities (PwDs) Act was brought into effect, it mandated all government establishments to notify an equal opportunity policy for PwDs. But in Odisha, no government department except the Social Security & Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities (SSEPD) has notified any such policy.

The policy is aimed at providing employment to PwDs as per their eligibility by identifying positions suitable for them, amenities to be provided to help them discharge their duties effectively, training and promotion, provision of assistive devices and barrier-free accessibility among other things. The law also requires the government establishment to register the policy with the state commissioner for PwDs. Every department has to appoint a liaison officer to look after the recruitment of PwDs at block, district and state-levels.

However, following a recent review meeting, the SSEPD department revealed that except it, no other government department has notified an equal opportunity cell since the Rights of the Persons with Disabilities Act was promulgated.