Odisha: Incentives and subsidies help Ganjam become egg-surplus

BERHAMPUR: Despite being an agrarian district, Ganjam depends on neighbouring states for supply of essential commodities including vegetables.
Until recently, the district relied on Andhra Pradesh for eggs and fish. But now the scenario has changed as the district has become self-reliant in terms of egg production. Chief district veterinary officer Manoj Kumar Sahu said the district produces over 40 lakh eggs daily against its demand of 21 lakh.
This has been possible due to attractive sponsorship schemes and incentives provided by the state government to those in the poultry business. With government incentives and follow-up action by the Veterinary department, more people are getting into poultry farming. He said eggs and hens are now providing a sustainable source of livelihood to many. Women’s self-help groups (SHGs) are also venturing into poultry farming owing to initiatives offered by the government.
At present, Ganjam produces 50 per cent of the total eggs required in the state. The district is not only supplying eggs to other parts of Odisha but also to neighbouring West Bengal and states in the North East. In order to boost egg production in the district, subsidy of Rs 50 lakh has been disbursed to encourage youth to take up poultry farming under Mukhyamantri Krishi Udyog Yojana.
The subsidy has now been increased to Rs 1 crore.As part of the initiative, youth taking up poultry farming with at least 1,000 hens will be given initial subsidy of Rs 3,03,640. Then funds are disbursed as per further requirements. This initiative has proved to be hugely successful and attracted many to the business.
At present, the district has 63 commercial layer poultry (egg-laying hen) farms where lakhs of hens are being reared. As per official sources, as many as 102 SHGs are rearing approximately 1,000 hens and 216 others are tending to more than 2,000 hens each. The CDVO said a poultry farm at Aska has 10 lakh birds. A total of 250 farmers are into poultry farming and rearing more than 1,000 hens each.