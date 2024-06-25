Odisha: Incentives and subsidies help Ganjam become egg-surplus

BERHAMPUR: Despite being an agrarian district, Ganjam depends on neighbouring states for supply of essential commodities including vegetables.

Until recently, the district relied on Andhra Pradesh for eggs and fish. But now the scenario has changed as the district has become self-reliant in terms of egg production. Chief district veterinary officer Manoj Kumar Sahu said the district produces over 40 lakh eggs daily against its demand of 21 lakh.

This has been possible due to attractive sponsorship schemes and incentives provided by the state government to those in the poultry business. With government incentives and follow-up action by the Veterinary department, more people are getting into poultry farming. He said eggs and hens are now providing a sustainable source of livelihood to many. Women’s self-help groups (SHGs) are also venturing into poultry farming owing to initiatives offered by the government.