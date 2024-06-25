Revenue Minister Suresh Pujari assures to resolve issues of educational institutions

SAMBALPUR: Following a review meeting with the district administration on Monday, Revenue Minister Suresh Pujari said land issues of educational institutions will be resolved by December this year.

Representatives of GM University, Sambalpur University, IIM-Sambalpur and other major educational institutions were present in the meeting. On the basis of his interaction with the representatives of the institutions, Pujari held consultations with officials concerned and issued necessary instructions. He said, “The problems have been lying unresolved since decades. The Revenue department has decided that all the educational institutions without permanent land pattas will get the documents soon. The new state government is committed to development of the institutions and strengthening education system in the state.”

Premier institutions like IIM-Sambalpur, VIMSAR, VSSUT, Sainik School are facing land -related issues. “My own alma mater, the erstwhile GM College which is now an university also is in need of my attention. The long-pending problem of land patta will be resolved at the earliest,” Pujari added.

RDC (NR), Srikant Prusty said, “We held discussions on land allotment and the problem faced by different institutions. Some of them have not received their RoR yet while some are facing issues regarding land type. The dispute of high schools will be resolved in the first phase and subsequently higher secondary schools will be taken up. Colleges and universities have land in their names but there are other issues which will be resolved by December.”