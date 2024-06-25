Special OJEE begins, BTech admission from July 1st week

BHUBANESWAR: Around 10,000 engineering aspirants, who failed to appear the JEE-2024, sat for the special Odisha Joint Entrance Examination (OJEE) on Monday to get admissions into the vacant BTech seats in different government and private colleges across the state.

The exam was held in three shifts - 9 am to 10 am, 11.30 am to 12.30 pm and 2.30 pm to 3.30 pm. The special OJEE is being conducted on three days, June 25 and 27 being the other two days.

Apart from BTech, the exam is being held for admission of students into the vacant MBA, BPharm and lateral entry into BTech seats in professional colleges and institutions in the 2024-25 academic session.

Around 13,700 BPharm, lateral entry and MBA aspirants have registered to sit for the exams on June 25 and 27, said officials of the OJEE committee which is conducting the test.

OJEE committee chairman DP Satpathy said those appearing for the special OJEE to pursue BTech will be offered seats that remain vacant after enrollment on the basis of the JEE (Main) rankings. The enrollment process will begin after getting approval from the AICTE and finalisation of seat matrix.

“The enrollment is most likely to start in the first week of July and after two rounds of admission, the vacant seats will be filled from special OJEE rankings,” Satpathy said.

Similarly, admission of students into vacant MBA, BPharm and LE Tech seats through special OJEE will take place after enrollment on the basis of OJEE 2024 rankings.