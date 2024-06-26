Legal action over fatal mishap at Rungta Steel Plant

DHENKANAL: Cases under the Factories Act, 1948, will be registered within the next month or two against the factory manager and occupier of Rungta Steel Plant, following the mishap on Monday that resulted in the deaths of two workers and injuries to two others. This was disclosed by assistant director of Factories and Boilers, Pushpamitra Jena.

Jena stated that her department has initiated an investigation into the incident and has temporarily halted operations in the Direct Reduced Iron (DRI) Kiln No 8 section of the plant. She confirmed that the two injured workers, Naba Samanta (40) and Amulya Bora (30), are receiving treatment at Aswini Hospital and are stable.

While she refrained from commenting on the cause of the accident, Jena, who has been on-site both Monday and Tuesday, said investigation is on. In a related development, clashes broke out between two groups of workers inside the plant premises on Tuesday, resulting in injuries to seven people who were rushed to Samal Care Hospital for treatment.

Hindol SDPO Deepak Jena said local workers opposed the presence of workers from outside in the light of the recent accident, leading to a confrontation. Police intervened and managed to control the situation. However, the plant operations continue unabated.