Legal action over fatal mishap at Rungta Steel Plant

DHENKANAL: Cases under the Factories Act, 1948, will be registered within the next month or two against the factory manager and occupier of Rungta Steel Plant, following the mishap on Monday that resulted in the deaths of two workers and injuries to two others. This was disclosed by assistant director of Factories and Boilers, Pushpamitra Jena.
Jena stated that her department has initiated an investigation into the incident and has temporarily halted operations in the Direct Reduced Iron (DRI) Kiln No 8 section of the plant. She confirmed that the two injured workers, Naba Samanta (40) and Amulya Bora (30), are receiving treatment at Aswini Hospital and are stable.
While she refrained from commenting on the cause of the accident, Jena, who has been on-site both Monday and Tuesday, said investigation is on. In a related development, clashes broke out between two groups of workers inside the plant premises on Tuesday, resulting in injuries to seven people who were rushed to Samal Care Hospital for treatment.
Hindol SDPO Deepak Jena said local workers opposed the presence of workers from outside in the light of the recent accident, leading to a confrontation. Police intervened and managed to control the situation. However, the plant operations continue unabated.
A criminal case on the Monday mishap has been registered at Balimi police station, Jena stated.
The accident occurred on Monday in the DRI project below Kiln No 8. Contractual workers were operating on a platform at a height of 10 metre when it collapsed allegedly due to poor construction quality, resulting in the deaths of two workers on the spot and serious injuries to two others. This created tension among local villagers, who gathered in large numbers and locked the plant gate in protest. They ended their agitation following assurances of compensation amounting to `20 lakh for each victim’s family and job guarantee for their relatives.
Rungta Steel Plant’s PRO, Ajay Das, confirmed that the company will provide Rs 20 lakh to each victim’s family and added that there will be no internal inquiry, as the state government is conducting investigation.