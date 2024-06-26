Meeting on disease prevention held in Koraput

JEYPORE: As health teams continue to intensively survey the disease-prone blocks of Koraput district, the district collector convened an emergency virtual meeting on Tuesday with all medical officers and block development officers (BDOs) to address sanitation issues and prevent potential epidemics.

Health teams in remote areas have identified sanitation problems related to drinking water sources, drains, streets, and roads in Narayanpatana, Bandhugaon, Laxmipur, and Dasmantpur blocks. They recommended urgent measures to the district administration to control diseases in these tribal regions.

In response, Koraput collector V Keerthi Vasan held an emergency meeting with medical officers and BDOs to review health initiatives in blocks.

The BDOs have been asked to coordinate closely with the local health department to resolve sanitation issues immediately, he said.

Door-to-door health surveys are also being conducted in remote villages of Narayanpatana and Bandhugaon.

However, the Koraput administration has temporarily closed a school in Kumbhariput village under Bandhugaon block, where most students come from the bordering Rayagada district where a diphtheria case was recently identified. The administration also clarified that no diphtheria deaths have occurred in Narayanpatana block.