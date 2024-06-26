Odisha govt to review closure of schools

BHUBANESWAR: School and Mass Education Minister Nityananda Gond on Tuesday ordered a review of the closure of a large number of government and aided schools in the last 10 years.

Over 7,400 schools in the state have been closed between 2012-13 and 2022-23 on grounds of poor enrolment, merger and other reasons.

The minister also ordered implementation of aspirational curriculum in every school with emphasis on coding, project-based curriculum, life skill-based learning and linguistic creativity. He also instructed the department officers to ensure that the study materials should reach in every block of the district on time in the coming academic year.

At a meeting chaired by Gond, a decision was taken to speed up the works initiated by the department for establishment of Foundational Literacy and Numeracy classrooms. The Odisha Adarsh Vidyalaya initiative will be given a new look. Steps in this regard will be initiated soon.

Similarly, as per the minister’s direction steps will be taken for strengthening residential facilities for students and high schools will be upgraded to higher secondary schools depending on the need of the local areas.

The minister also called upon the officers to chalk out solutions to the problems faced by teachers.