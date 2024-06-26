Odisha: Miscreants assault plant staff, decamp with equipment worth Rs 15L

ROURKELA: In yet another loot incident, a group of armed miscreants allegedly decamped with electrical equipment worth over Rs 15 lakh from a closed plant after tying the security guards and a few employees.

The incident took place at Shri Jagannath Alloys Pvt Ltd (SJAPL) under Kuanrmunda police outpost within Birmitrapur police limits of Sundargarh Police District (SPD) on Monday night.

SJAPL director Sanjay Singh said at around 10.45 pm, 12 to 15 miscreants armed with firearms, sharp weapons and sticks entered the plant premises and overpowered about 10 factory personnel including five security guards, tied them up and assaulted them.

“They further decamped with eight expensive power cables, one transformer, one capacitor, one 3HP motor, one furnace panel changeover and other equipment amounting to above Rs 15 lakh,” he alleged adding, the incident has left the security guards and workers traumatised. “We filed a written complaint with Kuanrmunda police but no action has yet been taken,” Singh rued.