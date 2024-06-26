Odisha: Miscreants assault plant staff, decamp with equipment worth Rs 15L

ROURKELA: In yet another loot incident, a group of armed miscreants allegedly decamped with electrical equipment worth over Rs 15 lakh from a closed plant after tying the security guards and a few employees.
The incident took place at Shri Jagannath Alloys Pvt Ltd (SJAPL) under Kuanrmunda police outpost within Birmitrapur police limits of Sundargarh Police District (SPD) on Monday night.
SJAPL director Sanjay Singh said at around 10.45 pm, 12 to 15 miscreants armed with firearms, sharp weapons and sticks entered the plant premises and overpowered about 10 factory personnel including five security guards, tied them up and assaulted them.
“They further decamped with eight expensive power cables, one transformer, one capacitor, one 3HP motor, one furnace panel changeover and other equipment amounting to above Rs 15 lakh,” he alleged adding, the incident has left the security guards and workers traumatised. “We filed a written complaint with Kuanrmunda police but no action has yet been taken,” Singh rued.
On being questioned, Birmitrapur IIC Bandana Patra expressed complete ignorance regarding the incident.
The episode has, meanwhile, affirmed the allegation that police officers are inaccessible as the CUG number of Sundargarh SP Pratyush Diwaker was switched off when TNIE wanted to contact, while the CUG number of the Birmitrapur IIC was handled by the DCO who refused to give access to the IIC.
In a similar incident on June 15, a dozen of armed miscreants allegedly barged into a church at Jharabahal village within Brahmani Tarang police limits and assaulted the priests before fleeing with cash. Though over 10 days have passed since the incident, police are yet to identify the culprits.
Similarly on June 23 under the Chhend police station of RPD, a railway employee taking a stroll was kidnapped from near his house at Chhend Colony. The miscreants allegedly severely assaulted him, forcibly took his mobile phone, bank password and looted about Rs 1.70 lakh from his account along with a gold chain and wrist watch.