Odisha: Newly-elected MLAs review projects, jaundice outbreak

SAMBALPUR: Newly-elected minister and Kuchinda MLA Rabi Narayan Naik along with his Sambalpur counterpart Jayanarayan Mishra convened a review meeting with the Sambalpur administration during their visit to the district on Tuesday.

They took stock of different projects underway in the district besides the recent jaundice outbreak and also reviewed the law and order situation.

After the meeting, Naik informed the BJP government has taken up a 100-day action plan in which it will assign targets to every department and as the period ends, a report card will be presented before public about their performance.

“We will work on all aspects of the district and develop a model for every sector. I have prioritised the work of three departments under me and have shared a roadmap with the officials concerned,” he said.

Similarly, Mishra discussed with the IG and SP about the law and order situation. He asked the SP to keep an eye on illegal infiltrators coming from other states and trying to disrupt peace and harmony in the city.

“The SP has been asked to keep a track of the buses and the people arriving here from West Bengal and Bangladesh besides maintain a record of the places where these people work as labourers,” the Sambalpur MLA said.

He also informed that discussions were held on the prevailing jaundice outbreak and ways to curb the disease. He said maintenance of pipes are underway to prevent further spread of the disease.