Odisha: Will Manoj Ahuja be the next chief secretary?

BHUBANESWAR: Amidst speculation over the next chief secretary of Odisha, the appointments committee of the Union Cabinet on Tuesday approved repatriation of senior IAS officer Manoj Ahuja to his parent cadre on the request of the state government.

The six-month extension of the incumbent chief secretary Pradeep Jena will end on June 30. Ahuja, a 1990-batch Odisha-cadre officer, is currently serving as the secretary, Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare.

Sources said Ahuja is likely to be the next chief secretary of Odisha. He is now seventh in the gradation list of IAS cadre of the state while Niten Chandra, who is also on central deputation, is sixth on the list. The incumbent chief secretary is five on the gradation list.

Other contenders for the chief secretary post in the new BJP government are development commissioner Anu Garg and additional chief secretary in Revenue and Disaster Management department Satyabrata Sahu who are 11th and 12th on the gradation list respectively.

Ahuja has held several posts like joint director (Personnel Training/Personnel & General Administration) at the Centre and commissioner-cum-secretary in the Steel and Mines and Sports and Youth Services departments in Odisha. He has also served as the chairman, Central Board of Secondary Education, Ministry of Education.