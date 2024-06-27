Chandbali IIC asked to probe woman being beaten in police station

BHADRAK: Bhadrak SP Varun Guntupalli on Wednesday directed Chandbali IIC Panchanan Mohanty to conduct a detailed investigation into a viral video in which some police personnel can be seen thrashing a woman in from of Chandbali police station.

The video showing the police personnel dragging out Mita Sethi (23) of Barua village from Chandbali police station is doing rounds on social media. Sources said Mita had come to the police station to meet her husband Sambhu who had arrived there to file a complaint pertaining to a metter. She was accompanied by her four-year-old child and 14-year-old sister-in-law.

A heated argument between the police personnel and Mita over a trivial issue and soon turned ugly as constable Rabi Sethi and ASI Nepal Saha dragged the woman from the police station. When Mita’s sister-in-law protested, she too was allegedly manhandled.

Chandbali SDPO Kartik Chandra Mallick said Mita and her husband are divorced. While Sambhu was at the police station to file the complaint, Mita had come to collect alimony from him.

The trouble started when Mita threw a shoe case in the police station and misbehaved with the personnel.