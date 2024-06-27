Form district educational infra safety audit panels: Orissa HC to govt

CUTTACK: The Orissa High Court on Tuesday directed the state government to pay a compensation of Rs 8 lakh to the family of a Class II student who died due to a wall collapse in his school in 2016.

Kunal Pradhan died after being trapped under a collapsed wall of an old latrine in Project Upper Primary School, Ranikiari of Ganjam district. The state government had promptly granted Rs 2 lakh ex-gratia to the mother of the deceased student. But in 2017, Kunal’s father Sanyasi Pradhan along with his wife filed a petition in the high court seeking direction for payment of Rs 5 lakh compensation for the death of their son.

While disposing of the petition on Tuesday, Justice SK Panigrahi said, “In this case, though the state functionaries have taken prompt steps for payment of ex-gratia grant in favour of the mother of the deceased child, they did not take any precautionary step to avoid such untoward incident. Therefore, a clear case for grant of a decent compensation is made out instead of ex-gratia grant.”

He further said in the present case, the original position cannot be restored. However, the victim’s right to be compensated for losses including physical injury, emotional distress and financial damages can at least be awarded.

Justice Panigrahi also directed the state government to form education infrastructure safety audit committee in each district within three months to ensure safety audit of every school and issue safety certificate to school authorities every year in the month of June.

A comprehensive affidavit is to be filed by the secretary of School and Mass Education department after notifying the aforementioned directives to all the districts of the state. The exercise shall be completed within three months from June 25.