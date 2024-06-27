Law Minister Prithiviraj Harichandan stresses availability of basic amenities for devotees at Rath Yatra

PURI: Law Minister Prithiviraj Harichandan on Wednesday reviewed preparations for Rath Yatra here.

In deviation from the usual, this year, rituals like Netra Utsav and Nabajouban Darshan have been clubbed with the chariot festival. Since the rituals will be performed on the same day (July 7), little time will be left for pulling of the three chariots. While chariots will be pulled the next day, the health administration was asked to keep aside at least 100 beds for the sunstroke victims. Besides, beds will be earmarked at the burns ward of district headquarters hospital and adequate number of doctors and support staff deployed for the festival.

Sources said 150 trains will connect Puri with the rest of the country during the festival. Bus service will be increased for devotees who are expected throng Puri in large numbers to witness the Rath Yatra and Suna Besha of the Trinity. At least 18 temporary parking places will be developed for pilgrim buses at various locations of the town and downtown areas.

This apart, the minister asked the authorities concerned to ensure supply of drinking water, uninterrupted power supply, illumination of the festival venue at Badadanda and other places of the town and streamlining of the transport system. Sources said CCTV cameras will be installed at various strategic locations to monitor the crowd from an integrated control room.