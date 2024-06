BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi and two of his Deputy Chief Ministers, KV Singh Deo and Pravati Parida embarked on a four-day visit to Delhi on Wednesday to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

This will be the maiden visit of Majhi to Delhi after assuming charge as chief minister of the first BJP government in Odisha on June 12. The Chief Minister and his two deputies rushed to the national capital after receiving a call from the office of PM Modi.

Informing about the sudden visit to Delhi, Deputy CM Singh Deo told mediapersons, “I came to know from the office of the chief minister that he received a call from the PMO. The Prime Minister has desired to meet the CM and the two Deputy CMs. We are leaving for New Delhi this evening as the meeting with the Prime Minister has been fixed on Thursday.”

An appointment has also been fixed for a meeting of the chief minister with President Droupadi Murmu. The two Deputy CMs may accompany the CM to the Rashtrapati Bhavan too.

Responding to queries, Singh Deo said the Prime Minister is fully aware of the political situation of the state and he had made several promises to the people during his election campaign in the state. Possibly, the discussions will centre around development of the state and implementation of the promises made in the BJP’s election manifesto.