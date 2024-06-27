Odisha: Welfare promises, capex will need tightrope walk by government

BHUBANESWAR: As the Mohan Charan Majhi government prepares for budget 2024-25, funding of ambitious welfare schemes vis-a-vis capital expenditure will require a tightrope walk.

The state faces the daunting task of provisioning for promises made by the BJP government, while ensuring fiscal prudence and sustainability.

As approved in the first cabinet chaired by Majhi after he took oath as the chief minister, the government seeks to implement at least three major promises - Subhadra Yojana, support price of Rs 3,100 per quintal of paddy and pension of Rs 3,000 for all eligible beneficiaries.

Sources said the three components could require around Rs 1.03 lakh crore which include Rs 82,500 crore for Subhadra Yojana (if applicable for 1.65 crore women voters), Rs 7,000 crore for paddy support price and Rs 14,000 crore for pension.

The state’s own revenue stands around Rs 1.15 lakh crore, which comprises Rs 59,000 crore of own tax revenue and Rs 56,000 crore of non-tax revenue. Total transfer from the centre is expected at around Rs 89,000 crore which include the state’s share of Rs 55,231.76 crore in central tax and grant-in-aid of Rs 33,768.24 crore.

As per the vote-on-account (VoA) presented by the previous government before the elections, the rest Rs 51,000 crore were to be met from public loan (Rs 39,515 crore), public account net (Rs 11,000 crore) and recovery of loans and advances (Rs 485 crore).

Of the Rs 2.55 lakh crore budget estimate in the last VoA, state’s administrative expenditure stood around Rs 1.03 lakh crore while programme expenditure pegged at Rs 1.4 lakh crore which included state sector schemes, central sector schemes and centrally sponsored schemes.