Rourkela police crack railway employee kidnapping case, three arrested from Bhubaneswar

ROURKELA: Rourkela police on Wednesday solved the mystery surrounding the alleged kidnapping of a railway employee and the theft of approximately Rs 1.70 lakh with the arrest of three persons from Bhubaneswar.

The police also recovered Rs 50,000 of the looted amount, a gold chain, and the car used in the crime, which occurred on the night of June 22 at Chhend Colony.

Police DIG and acting SP of Rourkela Brijesh Kumar Rai briefed local media on Wednesday evening, revealing that Nihar Sarkar (55), a loco pilot with the South Eastern Railway (SER), had reported the incident. Sarkar stated that three persons kidnapped him while he was taking a stroll near his house at Chhend Colony around 9.40 pm on June 22. They allegedly beat him, forcibly took his password for UPI mobile banking, his gold chain, and his wristwatch.

During the investigation, a special police team discovered that Sarkar was acquainted with the three accused, and they were all connected via a social media app. On the day of the incident, one of the accused picked up Sarkar in a car and drove him to the Balughat area, where the other two suspects were waiting. The accused then assaulted Sarkar over a dispute and used PhonePe and PayTM to transfer about Rs 1.24 lakh from his bank account, in addition to taking his gold chain.

Rai did not disclose further details about the nature of the dispute, stating that the investigation is on.

The accused were identified as Sangram Keshari Patnaik alias Sonu (27), Smruti Ranjan Paikray alias Bubu (35), and Satya Prakash Pradhan alias Banty (27), all from the Airfield police station area in Bhubaneswar. They were presented in court at Rourkela on Wednesday.