Jaundice cases decline in Sambalpur, 103 people affected so far

SAMBALPUR: Though the number of jaundice-affected people in the city has reached 103, the district administration’s proactive measures have led to a decline in fresh cases. Attributed to the concerted efforts of health officials and local authorities, awareness drives and enhanced surveillance have played a crucial role in controlling the epidemic.

Chief district medical officer (CDMO), Sujata Rani Mishra, stated, “The total number of cases as on Thursday stands at 103. Many patients have completely recovered from the disease. The new cases are also being found in very small numbers during the surveillance. But, our efforts are underway to keep track of the infection in the affected localities and the nearby area.” There is nothing to panic anymore. Jaundice has been contained now, she added.

The outbreak, initially reported in five localities in the city, mostly affected patients aged 6-14 years. Among the total cases, 45 were reported from Saliabagicha, 19 from Kumbharpada, 16 from Pension Pada, 12 from Kalibadi, and 11 from Dhobapada.

The district administration, alarmed by the rapid spread of jaundice due to contaminated water sources and street food vendors, quickly mobilised resources and implemented a series of measures to curb the spread of the disease.

A joint outbreak investigation was launched by the Public Health team, and mobile health teams were deployed for health check-ups and counselling of all identified cases. The health department also supplied an adequate number of ORS and halogen tablets through ASHA workers.