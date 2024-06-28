‘Ride Safe India’ campaign concludes in Odisha

BHUBANESWAR: The ‘Ride Safe India’ campaign of The New Indian Express (TNIE) and Hero MotoCorp concluded in Odisha on a high note with distribution of helmets and T-shirts at various locations in the state capital on Thursday.

As part of the nationwide campaign, Bhubaneswar-Ekamra MLA Babu Singh distributed free helmets and T-shirts to citizens at Nexus Esplanade mall and requested commuters, especially youngsters, to wear helmets and follow traffic rules.

“The youths consist of 60 per cent of the total population of the country. Precious lives are being lost as many youngsters are not following traffic rules like wearing helmets and maintaining the speed limit. It is everyone’s responsibility to ensure that all two-wheeler riders, including youths, use helmets,” said Singh.

The legislator appreciated TNIE’s efforts to create awareness on road safety. Nexus Esplanade (centre director) Parth Nayak was present.

Similarly, helmets and T-shirts were distributed to youths at Bhubaneswar-based voluntary organisation Bakul Foundation. During the event, Crime Branch ADG Arun Bothra flagged off a motorcycle rally and emphasised on the importance of wearing helmets.

“We are losing many precious lives everyday due to road accidents. In our state, the number of road accidents involving two-wheelers is very high. It is unfortunate that commuters, including youngsters, are wearing helmets inside the cities due to strict enforcement but on reaching the highways, they are removing the protective headgear,” said Bothra.