Scanty rainfall worries farmers of Mayurbhanj, Balasore districts in Odisha

Ghanshyam Tudu, a farmer of Jambani in Shyamakhunta block of Mayurbhanj district said agriculture activities for kharif season have not yet begun in their area. Though primary agriculture cooperative societies and LAMPs are encouraging farmers to procure seeds, the latter are apprehensive as they have not yet prepared the soil for seed sowing.

Meanwhile, rain scarcity combined with the sweltering condition have left rivers like Suno, Kala, Jambhira, Budhabalanga, West and East Deo, San and Bada dry owing to which they are unable to supply water for agriculture activities.

“We are waiting for the rain to begin agriculture activities,” said Goura Singh, a farmer of Sindurgoura. In Balasore, while farming activities have been initiated in areas close to private lift irrigation systems, those located faraway aren’t able to draw water from the systems leaving farmers in a spot.

Chief district agriculture officer of Mayurbhanj Sidharth Kumar Behura said poor rainfall in the district have affected farming activities. He said the Agriculture department has collected around 7,000 soil samples of total 15,000 for testing.

“The total area under farming and target for kharif season will be confirmed after a meeting with collector Dattatraya Bhausaheb Shinde,” he added.