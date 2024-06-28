Team Majhi gets Modi mantra in first meeting with the PM

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi and his two deputies, Kanak Vardhan Singh Deo and Pravati Parida called on President Droupadi Murmu, Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and two Union Ministers on Thursday.

It was their meeting with the Prime Minister which was worthy of attention as Modi had wished to meet them. However, with no official statement and social media posts coming from CMO on Team Majhi’s first meeting with the PM, the discussions have been kept a guarded secret.

Informed sources said that the prime minister being aware that the new BJP government in the state lacks administrative experience and many of the ministers are first-time MLAs, he gave them a sense of direction on governance and priority areas on which people have high expectations.

“The PM mostly advised them on how to run the government by sharing his experience when he took over the reins of Gujarat as chief minister with no experience in administrative matters. He reportedly told them to settle down to business without wasting time as they have a gigantic task ahead of them,” the sources said.

The PM sought to know from Majhi about his the first 100-day plan and how far he has proceeded on it. He further wanted to know the plan of action to fulfill the promises made in the election manifesto that required huge financial resources.