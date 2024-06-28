Team Majhi gets Modi mantra in first meeting with the PM

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi and his two deputies, Kanak Vardhan Singh Deo and Pravati Parida called on President Droupadi Murmu, Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and two Union Ministers on Thursday.
It was their meeting with the Prime Minister which was worthy of attention as Modi had wished to meet them. However, with no official statement and social media posts coming from CMO on Team Majhi’s first meeting with the PM, the discussions have been kept a guarded secret.
Informed sources said that the prime minister being aware that the new BJP government in the state lacks administrative experience and many of the ministers are first-time MLAs, he gave them a sense of direction on governance and priority areas on which people have high expectations.
“The PM mostly advised them on how to run the government by sharing his experience when he took over the reins of Gujarat as chief minister with no experience in administrative matters. He reportedly told them to settle down to business without wasting time as they have a gigantic task ahead of them,” the sources said.
The PM sought to know from Majhi about his the first 100-day plan and how far he has proceeded on it. He further wanted to know the plan of action to fulfill the promises made in the election manifesto that required huge financial resources.
Assuring all assistance from the Centre, Modi asked the chief minister and his team to prepare a road map with timeline for complying with all the pledges made to the people during the election. The PM made it clear that he is keeping a close watch on performance of the government.
Majhi requested Modi to attend the Rath Yatra and an official invitation has been given to the prime minister.
Majhi and his deputies first met the President at Rashtrapati Bhavan after which they called on the V-P and Finance Minister at their offices. The chief minister is stated to have reiterated the state’s demands made during the pre-budget meeting on June 22.
The three also met Union Minister Gadkari and requested him to expedite all road infrastructure projects including the coastal highways. They had a dinner meeting with Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan at his residence.
The CM has also invited Dhankhar, Sitharaman and Gadkari to the Rath Yatra festival. Since the President is coming for Rath Yatra, the Vice-President said he will visit some other time.
Majhi is also scheduled to meet Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Union Ministers Bhupender Yadav, Jual Oram, Ashwini Vaishnaw and general secretary (organisation) BL Santhosh on Friday.